Quick start helps Ridge View top MVAOCOU

Kenzee Wunschel scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures and Ridge View built a 15-point lead in the first half as the Raptors went on to beat MVAOCOU 62-49 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Ridge View jumped out to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter before extending it to 37-22 by halftime. It was 49-36 going into the fourth period.



