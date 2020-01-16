Newell-Fonda uses 27-1 spurt to pull away and beat Carroll Kuemper

Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, outscored Carroll Kuemper 27-1 in the third quarter to pull away as the Mustangs went on to an 85-29 win on Tuesday at Carroll.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter. It was 34-16 at halftime and 61-17 after three periods of play.

Macy Sievers led the Mustangs with 18 points. Bailey Sievers added 15 and Maggie Walker 11. Mary Walker had eight.



