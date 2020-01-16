N-F coaches receive honors

Two coaches from Newell-Fonda High School are receiving honors from the National Federation of High School Coaches Association.

The NFHSCA has selected Newell-Fonda football coach Brian Wilken as the 2018-19 Iowa Football Coach of the Year. Wilken was nominated by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.



