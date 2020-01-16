Fonda K of C free throw winners

The Fonda Knights of Columbus held its local free throw contest on Sunday. Winners who will advance to the district competition on Feb. 9 at Newell-Fonda High School are pictured from left to right, front row: McKayla Hanson, Ellie Sievers, Jocelyn Walsh, Mareni Brabec, Jaicee Vanderhoff and Kiana Brown. Second row: Austin Baker, Braden Jackson, Trevor Tauber, Jackson Hogrefe, Max Carlson and Austin Walsh.

