Fast start helps Sioux Central defeat GTRA

Carter Boettcher scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures as Sioux Central handed Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire a 71-44 defeat on Monday at Sioux Rapids.

Sioux Central jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 34-21 at halftime and 55-27 heading into the fourth period.



