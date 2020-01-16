BVU guard Sesma nets ARC player of the week honor

Buena Vista guard Dominic Sesma has been recognized for his stellar play over the course of the last week by being named the American Rivers Conference Men’s Basketball Performer of the Week, for the period ending Jan. 12.

Sesma averaged 19.0 points over two games, which included wins over Loras and the University of Dubuque, respectively.



Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.