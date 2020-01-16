BVU’s Rheault, Smart named to All-America team

Buena Vista seniors Bryce Rheault and Gage Smart have each been named second team preseason All-Americans by D3baseball.com.

The duo helped lead the Beavers to an American Rivers Conference tournament championship a season ago and a berth into the Central Regional tournament. BVU finished the season 26-19 overall and 15-9 in conference play.



