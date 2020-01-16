Alta-Aurelia uses fast start to beat rival St. Mary’s

Alta-Aurelia jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and the Warriors were never threatened after that as they defeated Twin Lakes Conference rival Storm Lake St. Mary’s 66-27 on Tuesday night at Alta.

The Warriors extended their lead to 35-17 by halftime. It was 52-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Anthony Krier scored 20 points to lead Alta-Aurelia. Logan McCoy added 10 and Gabe Walters nine. Trey Engelmann and Teagan Meyer each tallied eight points.



