Twin Lakes front-runner SE Valley pulls away in second, third quarters to beat Alta-Aurelia

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Southeast Valley outscored Alta-Aurelia 50-28 in the second and third quarters to pull away and take control as the Jaguars handed the Warriors an 80-54 defeat in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.
The Jaguars led 13-10 after the first quarter. It was 34-23 at halftime and 63-38 entering the fourth period.
