Three-point disparity hurts Ridge View in setback

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Kenzee Wunschel finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots, but it wasn’t enough as Westwood defeated Ridge View 60-51 in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday.
Westwood jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 26-19 at halftime and 42-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
