Storm Lake has successful day at Sioux City East Duals

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Storm Lake participated in the Sioux City East Duals last Saturday and the Tornadoes came away with three wins in five matches.
Storm Lake (8-5) got past Sioux City Heelan 41-38. Tegan Mattson won his match by pin in 2 minutes, 13 seconds at 160 pounds. Colton Dreith won by technical fall 15-0 at 195.
