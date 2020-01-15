St. Mary’s boys whip Whiting, fall to South Central Calhoun

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Mason Laven poured in a career-high 27 points to help send Storm Lake St. Mary’s to a 65-45 win over Whiting in a nonconference game last Thursday at Whiting.
The Panthers jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 39-18 by halftime. It was 49-30 heading into the fourth period of play.
