Spiraling through the Circle of Fraud

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Bombs blew up before my eyes as I spiraled through several circles of Hell in the delirium of a 102-degree fever last week, and I called upon the saints to welcome me home or at least deliver me a good sweat.

Not before I would be tried through three days of cable news, never really knowing what is real. It started with Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, talking about corruption and impeachment, he being an expert on corruption by his own admonishment in the Senate populated by snakes who hide near statues of great men. Former federal prosecutors, cast off like straw into the fire by Trump, wailed.

There was a Speaker Pelosi sighting. When would impeachment carry from the House to the Senate? She swatted away the interrogators who feared that pendant she wore could impale them if they rushed her too hard.

The suspense of it all. What would the rules say? Would Majority Leader McConnell be guiled into being impartial, calling witnesses, and defending the American Way, or would the Grim Reaper’s scythe shred what is left of the Constitution?

Drifting in and out of House Judiciary members talking about how much has been accomplished, and what new revelations might be just beyond our vision, the announcer turned to the news that the United States had just taken out the top Iranian general in a drone strike. And a top leader of an Iraqi Shiite militia.

Those three lights in the sky guided us — almost on a loop, it seemed, merging and blasting — into a new jingoistic landscape. A cockroach was crushed and burned, good riddance. But was it the right cockroach, are there not a million more behind him every bit as malicious, ready to sling more bombs back? And, hasn’t this been going on since 1979, or actually since we deposed the democratically elected government in the 1950s and installed the Shah on behalf of British Petroleum?

Leon Panetta, former head of the CIA and Defense Secretary, came on to educate us about clandestine military strategy in the Middle East, since clearly he did so much to bring it under control.

By now we are reaching the eighth circle of the Inferno, “Fraud.” Where we begin to believe the lies we tell ourselves.

Republicans said Democrats were sympathizing with the devil.

Bob Mendendez came back on to talk impeachment.

But whoa, those missiles dancing and merging in the night sky, one of them apparently hit an airliner that took off for Ukraine. Iran said it had nothing to do with that, until it had to admit that it shot the poor people to the ground because some poor wretch with the missile joystick apparently thought it was Air Force One trying to land in Tehran. So much for the evil genius theory of the Ayatollah.

(By the way, we tried to kill another top Iranian general in Yemen at the same time but failed. It took a couple days of interviews with former intelligence goons to discern it.)

The Iranians who had stampeded each other shouting “Death to America!” were left to turn their attention again to their theocracy. Iranian forces fired on the people, again.

Leon Panetta urged restraint and felt relief, thank God.

This episode is closed. Back to impeachment. Two reporters just caught Pelosi! “When will you send over the articles of impeachment?” The Speaker looked like she wanted to take a swing at the TV camera. When she is ready, she said, so quit asking.

Former federal prosecutors parsed the statement. President Trump called it a hoax.

“Every affirmation has become perjury, and every identity a lie.” Dante said that, not the cryogenically preserved former federal prosecutor who worked on Watergate.

Descending into the final circle of treachery, the fever broke and I was delivered into a new dawn where Rep. Steve King of Iowa was back at rationalizing white nationalism, and what it means to him. Despite his purgations a year after being stripped of his committee assignments, he is unswayed. You can count on him. All of Australia is not ablaze, just enough of it to kill a billion critters and make you think you were in the ninth circle. Rain made that problem go away, according to someone not in Australia who feels terrible for those koalas. And there is the campaign. Bernie Sanders leads Iowa this week. He infers Elizabeth Warren is elitist and Joe Biden is a war monger. Warren said she was disappointed by the suggestion. Leon Panetta and Bob Menendez would be back after the break, filled by a Michael Bloomberg ad. “People who need medication will be able to get it,” Bloomberg said. Not soon enough for me.