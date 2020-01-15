SLMS presenting ‘Legally Blonde Jr.’

Mark your calendars. Storm Lake Middle School is putting on the musical “Legally Blonde Jr.” this spring. Performances are March 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. at Storm Lake High School Auditorium. The show is about a California girl following a boy out to Harvard Law School but discovering her own potential along the way. “It’s going to be another large cast of middle school students with 85 on board!” says director Jolene Schaefer.

