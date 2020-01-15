Sioux Central uses strong second quarter to beat WB-M

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Taylor Krager finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals to help lead Sioux Central to a 41-23 win over West Bend-Mallard in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday.
The Rebels raced out to an 11-3 lead after the first quarter. It was 32-11 at halftime and 33-23 after three periods of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.