Sioux Central beats WB-Mallard behind freshman’s eight 3-pointers

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Freshman Carter Boettcher finished with a career-high 26 points, including eight 3-pointers as Sioux Central beat West Bend-Mallard 59-23 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday.
The Rebels held a 10-7 lead after the first quarter. It was 26-7 at halftime and 42-18 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
