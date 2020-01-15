Panthers to dance at Wells Fargo

Congratulations to the St. Mary’s Dance Team, which has been invited by The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union to perform at the 2020 Girls’ State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena for the first time in school history. “This has been a huge goal of the girls, as well as my own,” says coach Victoria Stille. “We are absolutely honored to have been given this opportunity and are so excited to get to represent Storm Lake St. Mary’s.”

