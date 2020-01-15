No pay raises for Fonda chief, clerk

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
All but the city clerk and police chief in Fonda were given raises at the last meeting.
At the city council’s meeting Jan. 8, the council raised police reserve salaries from $15 to $20 per hour and the city custodian’s pay increased to $15 per hour. The other two city employees, Fonda Police Chief Alex Leu and City Clerk Angela Puitsman, weren’t given raises.
