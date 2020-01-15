Newell-Fonda uses fast start to beat Pocahontas Area

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Newell-Fonda raced out to a 30-8 lead after the first quarter and the Mustangs never looked back as they handed Pocahontas Area a 78-38 defeat in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday in Newell.
Newell-Fonda extended its lead to 55-18 by halftime. It was 65-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.