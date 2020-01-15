New roof for REAL Life

The heavy snow from last year caused serious damage to the roof of Summit REAL Life Center at 610 Michigan St., formerly the Storm Lake Elks Lodge. “We did temporary repairs but we need a new roof,” said Renato Jimenez, pastor of the church. “It is a blessing that we are able to put a roof with a pitch.” Jacob Funk Construction is doing the work. TIMES photo by DOLORES CULLEN

