Microplastics are everywhere

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The newest buzz about microplastics (less than five mm) is three types: spherical “beads” from skincare products, debris from breakdown of larger particles over time and microfibers (shed from synthetic fibers from polyester clothing each wash cycle). Some debris comes from broken-down municipal “sludge” used as farm fertilizer and all this stuff moves downstream with every river until it meets the sea.

Then, small “zooplankton” — very small creatures at the very “hub” of marine ecosystems eat it by the tons — and bigger creatures keep eating the microplastics up the food chain. How much gets into tissues each time and how much damage it does isn’t known yet.

But we do know that the sheer volume of inert (hopefully) microplastics ingested decreases room in each gut for functional foods, so the increasing plastic load (each year) is reducing effective growth and productivity in all steps in the food chain.

For instance, an “apex predator” species like sharks. Many beached specimens are found with stomachs swollen with large amounts of plastics, which impeded any digestible food (killing the animal). And each year, some 10 million tons of plastics of all ilk get dumped in oceans worldwide.

So what can be done to decrease this expanding problem? 1. Stop buying face creams with microbeads; inquire with manufacturers. 2. Stop using plastic bags (or use multiple times and recycle whenever possible). 3. Stop buying synthetic fabrics. Use natural cotton, hemp and woolens only (to avoid the millions of microfibers lost with each spin cycle, people). 4. Advocate for legislative efforts to ban single use plastics.

And, by the way, a bigger problem is the acidification of oceans from increased atmospheric CO2. But don’t get me started on “global warming” right now, okay?

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake