Lyle Letsche, 85, of Cherokee passed away on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020 at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Pastor Jonathan Riggert will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Storm Lake. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 2-7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. There will be military rites conducted by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F.W. and Cherokee American Legion.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Main Street Living, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Lyle Lee Letsche, the youngest son of Gotthilf and Stella (Stemmermann) Letsche was born May 25, 1934 at Sioux Valley Memorial Hospital in Cherokee. He attended Afton #4 country school through fifth grade and then attended Lincoln school, graduating from Wilson High School in 1953.

He was baptized and joined Memorial Presbyterian Church April 10, 1949. On June 29, 1967, he was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church by Pastor O.A. Marquardt. His Confirmation verse was “Be thou faithful until death, and I will give thee a crown of life”. Rev 2:10.

He served in the United States Army from June 1956 to May 1958, spending one year in Bremerhaven, Germany.

After high school, he worked for Bushlow’s, and after returning from the army, he worked on several construction jobs, including Walnut Grove, Port Neal in Sioux City and then for Hawkin’s Construction Company, building the Wilson Food Plant. He started working for Wilson Food’s in November 1965, in the Power House, working a rotating shift for 34 ½ years, retiring in June 1999.

Lyle and Lorene Hogrefe were married Sept. 10, 1966 at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake by Pastor A.H. Bertram. They were blessed with two sons.

Lyle suffered a stroke in September 2015, losing his memory. Lorene took care of him until he entered the nursing home this past Monday.

Lyle enjoyed traveling, reading books, genealogy, working on cars and visiting with people. He was very proud of his two sons and their family’s accomplishments.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his three brothers: Elmer (1988), Duane (1998) and John (2008).

Survivors include his wife Lorene; two sons: Dr. Terry and his wife Paula (Buswell) and their two sons, Matthias and Christoph, of Waverly; and Todd and his wife Nicole Lang and their daughter, Allison, of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; sister-in-law Mary June Letsche of Lockwood, Mo.; and Lorene’s cousin Joan Radke of Storm Lake.