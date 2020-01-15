Lillefloren helps Ridge View break even in Western Valley double dual

Brody Lillefloren won both of his matches by pin to help Ridge View break even in a Western Valley Conference double dual last Thursday at Sloan.

The Raptors beat Kingsley-Pierson 42-40. Ethan Thomas won his match by pin in 4 minutes, 37 seconds at 138 pounds, as did Lillefloren in 2:51 at 152. Gary Juelfs won by pin in 1:19 at 160.