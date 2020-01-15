Lillefloren helps Ridge View break even in Western Valley double dual

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Brody Lillefloren won both of his matches by pin to help Ridge View break even in a Western Valley Conference double dual last Thursday at Sloan.

The Raptors beat Kingsley-Pierson 42-40. Ethan Thomas won his match by pin in 4 minutes, 37 seconds at 138 pounds, as did Lillefloren in 2:51 at 152. Gary Juelfs won by pin in 1:19 at 160.

