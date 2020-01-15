K of C free throw event this Sunday

The Storm Lake Knights of Columbus will be holding its annual free throw contest for boys and girls ages 9-14 (as of Jan. 1) at St. Mary’s Gym. The event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, with doors to open at 2:30 p.m. with the competition to begin at 3 p.m.

Children are asked to bring an adult with them to sign a waiver in order to compete. There is no fee to participate.