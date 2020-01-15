Jane Pittman, 83, of Storm Lake passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her residence.

Private family graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cherokee. Rev. Cris Decious will officiate. It was Jane’s wish to be cremated. There will be no visitation. Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jane was born on Sept. 19, 1936 at Cherokee, to Elwyn and Goldie (Wixon) Shultz. She was baptized in the Methodist Church. She graduated from Cherokee High School. Jane was married to Gary C. Pittman and they were later divorced. She had worked for Northwestern Bell in Storm Lake and later for Century Link in Sioux Falls, S.D. for many years until she retired.

She enjoyed knitting and had knitted many afghans over the years. She loved to go to Walmart in Storm Lake and ride around in the motor cart so she could say hi to all her Walmart friends. She also loved her Pepsi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Sandra Hahn; sister and brother-in-law Charlene and Bob Booth; and husband Gary Pittman in 2007.

She is survived by her two children: James “Jim” Pittman and his wife Donna of Storm Lake; Lori Bruns of Sioux Falls, S.D.; seven grandchildren: Andy (Hailee) Pittman of Waukee; Joey Pittman of Alta; Danny Pittman of Storm Lake; Michelle, Austin, Jeremy and Aaron, all in the Sioux Falls, S.D. area; several great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ron Hahn.