Hollace Drake

Hollace June Drake passed away suddenly on Jan. 7, 2020, in her home in Storm Lake.

Memorial services were held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

She was a dedicated teacher her whole life, from helping children with special needs in the Storm Lake public schools, to teaching as an adjunct at the University of Iowa, to her long tenure as a professor at Buena Vista University. Her commitment to teaching accompanied her lifelong love of learning. She was a voracious reader who could tear through a 500-page novel in a matter of hours and immediately offer insightful critiques and analysis of the text.

Hollace deeply loved entertaining and uplifting others through playing her violin with the Cherokee Symphony Orchestra and the Praise Team at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake.

She loved her family most of all and is survived by her children Nicholas and Cameron Bowers; her sisters Lindsay Graves and Mari Schatz; and her grandson Duncan Bowers.

In lieu of flowers:

Hollace had a fundamental lifelong belief that affordable reproductive care, including the right to choose, is a bedrock women’s and human right. She admired both Planned Parenthood’s advocacy on women’s behalf and its provision of basic and necessary care to women who could otherwise not afford or access it. You would deeply honor Hollace and her commitment to women with a gift to Planned Parenthood in her memory.

Hollace would also be honored by a donation to American Humane, if you so choose. She cared for several rescue animals, including her beloved basset hounds Amos and Andrea. Hollace would have appreciated any donation to assist American Humane’s work in protecting animals in a variety of ways, from supporting no-kill shelters to ensuring working animals in Hollywood are not harmed. Donation information may be found at this website: http://www.americanhumane.org/

Hollace was also dedicated to improving the lives of the dispossessed and deeply cared for the conditions faced by refugees all over the world. The International Rescue Committee has a long history of helping refugees the world over find stability and improve their lives after major upheavals. A donation to the IRC in Hollace’s memory would honor her commitment to helping people worse off than herself regardless of where they may be. Donations may be made here: https://www.rescue.org/