Goodie bags at Otsego Place

Otsego Place helped honor and remember our local police officers with making goodie bags for each officer on National Law Enforcement Day. Seated, from left: Mardell McVinua, Phyllis Ehlers, Ann Strock, Betty Chindlund, Fernetta Siebrecht, Kathy Hansen and Marlene Massop. Standing: Iva May Kracht and Coletta Wernimont.

