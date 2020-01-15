Donna Johnson, 87, of Storm Lake, formerly of Alta, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Otsego Place in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 13, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

Donna Beckfield was born Aug. 27, 1932 in Storm Lake, the daughter of Otto and Mary (Lange) Beckfield. She attended grade school and high school in Albert City where she graduated with the class of 1951.

On Nov. 4, 1951, Donna was united in marriage to Wayne C. Johnson at Zion Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Together, they were blessed with three children: Bryon, Charlene and Annette.

Donna was baptized on Sept. 18, 1932 and confirmed on June 30, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. She was later a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alta.

Donna enjoyed being a homemaker, nurse’s aide and daycare provider. She also enjoyed traveling and working with flowers and her garden.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Bryon Johnson, Charlene Friedrich and Annette (Pat) Petersen; grandchildren: Chad (Shelley) Friedrich, Lisa Friedrich, Alex Johnson and Rachel (Jave) Colburn; great-grandchildren: Kennedy and Caleb Colburn; and brother Marlin Beckfield.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Wayne (2011); parents Otto and Mary Beckfield; parents-in-law Carl and Eleanor Johnson; sister Elaine Spooner; sister and husband Dorene and Eugene Rhoades; sister-in-law Linda Beckfield; son-in-law James Friedrich; and daughter-in-law Mary Johnson.

Donna will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.