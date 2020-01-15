BVU men move into second place in ARC after beating Dubuque

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Dominic Sesma led five players in double figures with 21 points and Buena Vista used a strong and balanced performance en route to a 93-77 win over the University of Dubuque last Saturday at Dubuque.
Sesma was 7-of-10 from the field and made a pair from 3-point and all five at the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds and handed out four assists.
