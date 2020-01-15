BVRMC nursing scholarships available

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
The Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Nursing Scholarship Committee will again be accepting scholarship applications until March 31 for the 2020 – 2021 academic year. The annual scholarship is $1,000.
Since its inception in 2003, 115 scholarships have been awarded to area nursing students provided entirely by donations to the scholarship program.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.