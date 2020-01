Storm Lake Police Department and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors also known as Iowa C.O.P.S and LifeServe Blood Center to host a “Blue Blood Drive” at King’s Pointe in Storm Lake on Jan. 9.

