Bernard Proczak, 76, of Storm Lake died Jan. 15, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Monday, Jan. 20, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with a KC Rosary at 7:30 p.m.