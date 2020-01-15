Bernard Proczak

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Bernard Proczak, 76, of Storm Lake died Jan. 15, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Monday, Jan. 20, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with a KC Rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Articles Section: