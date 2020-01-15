Benefit for Aleczander

Salud is hosting a food sale Jan. 18 at Our Place (114 E. 3rd St.) to benefit Aleczander Suarez, infant son of Claudia Villegas and Francisco Suarez of Storm Lake, who is in the hospital awaiting a heart transplant. For sale are tacos de asada, four for $7; burritos, $7; enchiladas $8; tamales, 12 for $14; menudo, $10. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

