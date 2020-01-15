Alta-Aurelia beats SCC for second straight victory

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Jenna Nielsen scored a career-high 15 points as Alta-Aurelia won for the second game in a row as it beat Southeast Valley 47-38 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.
The Warriors jumped out to a 16-11 lead after the first quarter. It was 26-22 Warriors at halftime and 36-29 entering the fourth quarter.
