Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020
The 19th annual Father-Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Storm Lake Elementary School.
Sponsored by the Storm Lake Rotary Club, this is an evening for fathers, father figures and their daughters of all ages to spend a memorable evening together. The cost is $25 per family at the door, which includes a keepsake photo.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.