Liz Miller, 84, of Alta died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and vigil service at 7 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.