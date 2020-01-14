Fern Crowley
Fern V. Crowley, 88, of Lakeside died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Indian Town, Fla.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
