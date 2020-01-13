Velma Auen, 94, of Albert City died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Pocahontas Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in rural Albert City. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.