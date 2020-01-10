Wiese to run at Northwestern

Ridge View senior Katlyn Wiese signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track at Northwestern College on Monday. Pictured from left to right are, front row: Jan Wiese (mom), Katlyn Wiese and Shane Wiese (dad). Second row: Ridge View cross country coach Katie Tesch, Northwestern cross country and track coach Scott Bahrke, Ridge View track coach Angie Kohn and Kael Wiese (brother). Photo courtesy of Ridge View High School

