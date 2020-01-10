Tornadoes in NWIHB

Congratulations to these Storm Lake High School students selected to participate in the Northwest Iowa High School Honor Band. They performed last Sunday night at Eppley Auditorium in Morningside College in Sioux City. Front row left to right: Jane Gonzalez, Sarah Olsen, Tiahna Burton, Sandra Ramos, Beatriz Espino. Back: Jessica Slight, Eh Ler Moo Taw, Cathleen Manivong, Beauna Thammathai, Joey Chanthavisouk.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.