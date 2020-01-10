SM girls use stifling defense to beat Ar-We-Va

Published Friday, January 10, 2020
Storm Lake St. Mary’s held Ar-We-Va to single digits in all four quarters as the Panthers defeated the Rockets 37-26 in a nonconference game played on Monday night in Westside.
The Panthers jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter. They led 18-11 at the halftime break and 30-18 heading into the fourth period of play.
