SM boys’ rally comes up short

Published Friday, January 10, 2020
Storm Lake St. Mary’s trailed by as much as 14 points late in the third quarter, but a fourth-quarter rally came up just short as the Panthers were edged by Ar-We-Va 54-51 in a nonconference game on Monday in Westside.
A halfcourt shot attempt was just off the mark as the Rockets held off the Panthers’ rally.
