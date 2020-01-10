Sioux Central wins one of three matches at MOC-Floyd Valley meet

Sioux Central wrestled in a quadrangular at MOC-Floyd Valley on Tuesday night and the Rebels came away with one dual win.

Sioux Central was defeated by Hinton 58-13. Noah Lindner won his match by decision 8-2 at 126 pounds while Camryn Van Zee won by major decision 13-2 at 138. Landon Olson won by forfeit at 113 pounds.