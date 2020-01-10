Sidney Steck

Dr. Sidney (Sid) Steck, 79, of Midland, Mich. and Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Storm Lake, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at his home in Midland.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 10, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given to Faith, Hope & Charity: 1815 W. Milwaukee Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588; Palmer Chiropractic College; or MidMichigan Health Home Care (Hospice): 3007 N. Saginaw road, Midland, MI 48640. A memorial gathering will also occur on Feb. 15 in Mesa, Ariz.

Sidney Allen Steck, the son of Tonnis and Fern (Marshall) Steck, was born on Aug. 28, 1940 in Fort Dodge. As an infant, Sid was baptized into the Baptist faith in Fort Dodge. Sid attended grade school and high school in Fort Dodge. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1958. After high school, he continued his education by attending Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, where he graduated with his doctor of chiropractic degree. He practiced chiropractic for over 30 years in Storm Lake and 10 years in Fort Dodge.

On June 20, 1959, Sid was united in marriage to JoAnn (Faine) Steck at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Dodge. The couple was blessed with three children: Kirk, Kelli and Kevin. Kirk passed in June 1999 and JoAnn passed in July 2011. On Aug. 31, 2013, Sid was united in marriage to Audre (Foos) Steck at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Midland, Mich.

Sid was an active member of Lake Creek Country Club and Leisure World Coyote Run and Huron Lake Golf Courses. He also helped start the nonprofit organization, “Faith, Hope & Charity”, that serves special needs children. In his free time, Sidney liked to golf, play cards, attend dances, listen to music and spend time with friends and family. Sid made friends wherever he went.

Sid was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Steck; son Kirk Steck; parents Tonnis and Fern Steck; brother William Steck; and sisters: Anita (Harry) Barnes Clayton and Violet Steck.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Audre Steck; children: Kelli Steck and Kevin (Gloria) Steck; brother Daryl (Marlene) Steck; step-children: Chris (Fred) Cotaras, Allen Foos, Kathy (David) Klawuhn and Michael (Diane) Foos; grandchildren: Kody Mulder, Taylor Mulder, Ryan Steck, Hailey Steck; eight step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Vicky Steck and Janet (Will) Zabel; brothers-in-law: Jim (Jan) Faine and John (Amy) Faine; extended family and friends.