Sesma’s 4-point play gives BVU comeback win over Loras

Published Friday, January 10, 2020
Beavers trailed by 23 in first half, win in OT
Buena Vista found itself trailing by 23 points late in the first half, but the Beavers used a 24-6 run over an 8-minute stretch in the second half to take their first lead and eventually knock off Loras on its home court 92-88 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.