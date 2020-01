Ready, Set, Grow Childcare Center is sponsoring a fundraiser Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Alta-Aurelia vs. Storm Lake basketball game at Alta High School. Taco in a bag will be served, along with dessert and a drink for $5

