N-F boys use free throws to get past Spencer, 59-55

Tanner Gerke scored a career-high 15 points and Newell-Fonda outscored Spencer 20-14 in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs came away with a 59-55 nonconference win on Tuesday night at Spencer.

The Tigers held an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Mustangs led 26-25 at halftime. It was 41-39 Spencer entering the fourth period of play.