Kitty Lucia

Kitty M. Lucia, 72, of Le Mars died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.

Graveside burial will take place in Storm Lake at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Kitty M. Lucia, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (McCord) Rounds, was born on Jan. 11, 1947 in Atlantic.

After she graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1965, Kitt lived in Colorado for many years and then settled in Le Mars.

Throughout her working career, Kitt enjoyed her work in pottery and artistry.

She is survived by her brother Robert Rounds; nephews; and special friend Cheryl Aryanpur.