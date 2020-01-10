Immigration forum director, author in Storm Lake

Ali Noorani, executive director of National Immigration Forum and author of “There Goes the Neighborhood: How Communities Overcome Prejudice and Meet the Challenge of American Immigration,” will speak at St. Mark Lutheran Church (1614 W. 5th St.) on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

