Happy birthday Marlin Koth, a former resident of Storm Lake, celebrated his 85th birthday on Dec. 23 with his wife Ada, daughter Teresa and son-in-law Tom. He resides in Gilroy, Calif. With love and wishes for a great year ahead from Ada, Teresa and Tom.

